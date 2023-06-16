Benue police arrests ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly raping 8-month-old pregnant woman

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command, have arrested a 40-year-old commercial motorcyclist popularly called ‘Okada’, Akpo Igwe, for allegedly raping an eight-month-old pregnant woman at the Irabi Council Ward, in the Obi Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the arrest of Igwe in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Irabi police division by the family of the victim.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by the victim’s family at the Irabi Division,” she said.

“According to the report, the victim who is eight months old pregnant, was returning from the market when she stopped the motorcyclist to take her home.

“The incident happened on Wednesday, June 7, at about 7pm.

Police arrests two for alleged sexual assault of pregnant woman in Adamawa

“On their way, the Okada man diverted from the main road into a nearby bush, held her down and raped her.

“In the process, the woman passed out and the Okada man, thinking that she had died, dragged her out of the bush and dumped her by a river bank where she laid till the following day where she was found by her family members who had mounted a search for her.

“She was quickly rushed to a hospital while the matter was reported at the police station leading to the arrest of the culprit.”

She added that the state Commissioner of Police has ordered that the case be transferred to the police headquarters in Markudi for diligent prosecution.

