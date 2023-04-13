Nigeria’s OurPass rebrands into neobank. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s OurPass rebrands to Global Neobank

A one-click checkout company, OurPass, has announced rebranding to become a global neobank for businesses.

Samuel Eze, Founder, and CEO of OurPass disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Launched in 2021, OurPass provides businesses with access to banking, payment, and business management tools to enable them start, grow and scale their businesses.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fintech recently raised a $1 million pre-seed led by Tekedia Capital to expand infrastructure.

According to Eze, the company realized after studying the market and talking to its clients that it could give entrepreneurs end-to-end solutions that would help them expand every facet of their companies in addition to a specialized service.

“With a mission to create a borderless world of successful businesses, we are committed to making it easier for businesses, irrespective of size and location, to gain access to banking services, but we are not stopping there,” said Eze.

The CEO added that the neobank will offer free business account numbers in under five minutes when businesses sign up.

Tech Trivia: What are links from other sites to one website called?

A. Return links

B. Anchor links

C. Netlinks

D. Backlinks

Answer: see end of post

2. Microsoft Teams’ LMS365 secures $20 million funding

A learning management system, LMS365, built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, has raised $20M in funding.

CEO Rasmus Holst confirmed the funding in a statement on Thursday.

LMS365 enables customers to design their courses from scratch or import them from a third party, such as Go1 or LinkedIn Learning, with whom LMS365 just established a relationship.

Global users of the Danish company software include logistics giant Hellmann and soda bottling franchise G&J Pepsi.

“LMS365 does not invent a technology problem, but meets the professionals where they are,” Holst explained.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the funding is its first institutional round of funding aimed at expanding infrastructure.

3. Italian agency set to okay ChatGPT’s resumption

Italian data protection agency has announced plans to approve ChatGPT’s resumption in Italy if it meets the data watchdog’s demands.

An Italian spokesperson disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that following a temporary restriction on the processing of personal data and the launch of an investigation into a potential violation of privacy laws by the Garante authority, OpenAI temporarily shut down ChatGPT in Italy.

The spokesperson said that OpenAI must meet the demands to address the agency’s concerns over the ChatGPT chatbot and allow the artificial intelligence service by April 30 to resume in the country.

“Only in this case.. the authority will suspend the provisional restrictions on the use of the data of Italian users … and ChatGPT will once again become accessible in Italy,” it said.

An OpenAI spokesperson while responding to the statement said:

“We are happy that the Italian Garante is reconsidering their decision and we look forward to working with them to make ChatGPT available to our customers in Italy again soon.”

Trivia Answer: Backlink

A backlink is an incoming link from an external website to specific webpage

By Kayode Hamsat

