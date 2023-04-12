Twitter Inc. merges into X Corp., Musk pushes for ‘everything app’

Twitter is no longer a stand-alone business because its new owner, Elon Musk, has merged it with his company X Corp.

Twitter Inc. quietly disclosed the significant event in a court filing seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday: It no longer exists.

Although Twitter is still a usable social media platform, this may be Elon Musk’s first move in making it an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat.

Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer is presently suing the corporation, alleging that it broke federal racketeering laws when it suspended her account in 2019.

Twitter and X Holdings Corp. are both owned by Elon Musk, who has not yet made this transaction public.

Yet it seems that he has been considering it ever since he originally hatched his plan to buy the social media firm.

Ripples Nigeria understands that there is an agreement that Twitter will combine with X Holdings II while retaining its name and basic corporate structure and continuing to be governed by Delaware law.

