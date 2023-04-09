Microsoft brings AI image generator to desktop users

Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI’s DALL-E-powered AI image generator, called Image Creator, is now available on desktop for Microsoft Edge users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month, allowing users to create images using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

With Image Creator, users can now generate images that do not exist yet, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, according to a statement from the company.

“If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need,” Microsoft said.

READ ALSO:Microsoft lays off AI ethics and society team

Using Image Creator, according to the company, is easy as users can simply navigate to the sidebar on the right side of their browser, tap on the Image Creator icon, and enter their prompt.

The new feature, which has been designed to present users with four different image options to choose from, will make it possible for users to download their preferred option.

To enable Image Creator in Microsoft Edge, users need to click the “+” icon in the Edge sidebar and turn on the toggle key for Image Creator, as explained by the company.

This feature aims to provide users with a convenient and creative way to generate images for various purposes, making it a valuable addition to Microsoft Edge’s capabilities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now