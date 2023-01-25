Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Xbox Live, suffer downtime. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Xbox Live, suffer downtime

Many users worldwide on Wednesday could not access several Microsoft services, including Teams, Xbox Live, Outlook, and the Microsoft 365 suite.

Microsoft, on its official Twitter handle, acknowledged the outage and said it’s working on a fix.

Users started reporting accessibility issues with several services, including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, Minecraft, Azure, GitHub, and the Microsoft Store.

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” reads the statement in part.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the tech company recently announced plans to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT.

Tech Trivia:What is the low-level operating system code that communicates with hardware called?

A. Bitmap

B. Kernel

C. Checksum

D. Framework

Answer: see end of post

2. Wafeq debuts Egypt with new $3M seed funding

A Dubai-based accounting and financial compliance startup, Wafeq, has secured a $3M in seed funding to expand its footprint in Egypt.

Read also:Microsoft Corp to invest $10 billion into OpenAI. 2 other stories and a trivia

Nadim Alameddine, CEO & Founder at Wafeq, confirmed the funding in a press statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the round was led by Raed Ventures and witnessed participation from Wamda Capital.

“Together with the backing of Raed Ventures and Wamda Capital, we are excited about our entry into Egypt while growing our presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said Alameddine.

Wafeq will use the funds raised to grow its footprint in Saudi Arabia and the UAE while entering the Egyptian market.

3. Tesla invests $3.6M to expand gigafactory in Nevada

Tesla is investing $3.6 billion into building two new production facilities in the state gigafactory in Nevada.

The company made the announcement on its official blog, seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to the website, the two plants will add to Tesla’s current Nevada gigafactory, which produces the electric motors and battery packs for the Model 3 and occupies 4 million square feet in total.

Tesla’s 4680-type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells will be produced in the new cell facility, which will have the capacity to produce enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles yearly.

“We will be investing over $3.6 billion more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada, adding 3,000 new team members and two new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory (with capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light-duty vehicles annually), as well as our first high-volume Semi factory,” according to the company.

Tesla’s most recent investment drive in Nevada is comparable to its $3.5 billion 2014 investment in Sparks for its first gigafactory.

The corporation has since made a total of $6.2 billion in Nevada investments.

Trivia Answer: Kernel

A kernel is the foundational layer of an operating system (OS). It functions at a basic level, communicating with hardware and managing resources, such as RAM and the CPU.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now