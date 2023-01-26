Meta to reinstate Trump’s Facebook account. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Meta to reinstate Trump’s Facebook account

After two years, Meta has considered reinstating former president Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook Global Affairs president, Nick Clegg, confirmed the decision on Meta’s blog, seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

Trump’s two-year suspension expired this month after his controversial ban in January 2021.

“Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out,” Clegg explained on the planned reinstatement.

Trump was banned from Meta platforms after the riot on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol where protesters made unsubstantiated assertions that the election had been rigged during the riots.

Tech Trivia:A flashing vertical bar in a text field is also called what?

A. Markup

B. Input line

C. Insertion point

D. Bitmap

Answer: see end of post

2. Dell acquires Cloudify in $100M deal

American-based technology company, Dell, has acquired Cloudify, a cloud orchestration startup, in a deal of around $100M.

A Dell spokesperson confirmed the deal on Thursday but did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Cloudify, which is an Israeli startup, claims to have built a platform for cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation.

“Dell Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloudify.

“This transaction allows Dell to continue to innovate our edge offerings,” the spokesperson said.

Dell, however, withholds the acquisition’s value and all other relevant information.

3. SAP set to layoff 3,000 to cut cost

European multinational software company, SAP, on Thursday announced plans to reduce 2.5% or 3,000 of its global workforce.

Chief Financial Officer, Luka Mucic, confirmed the decision in a statement.

The German-based tech company is the latest to cut jobs joining companies including Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

“We expect only a moderate cost-saving impact for 2023 and a more pronounced one in 2024, about 300 million euros to 350 million in run rate savings as of 2024,” explained Mucic.

SAP would explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics and focus on its cloud business following the recent cut in workforce.

Trivia Answer: Insertion Point

An insertion point is a location on the screen where the next character typed will be inserted.

This location may be in a text document, a form field, a Web browser address bar, or anywhere else on the screen that allows text input.

By Kayode Hamzat

