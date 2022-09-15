Kenya’s insurtech, Turaco, secures $10 million Series A. One other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Kenya’s insurtech, Turaco, secures $10 million Series A

Kenya’s insurtech, Turaco, has announced securing a $10 million Series A equity funding in a round led by AfricInvest, through its Cathay Africinvest Innovation Fund (CAIF), and Novastar Ventures.

Ted Pantone, Turaco co-founder, and CEO, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Thursday.

Patone also confirmed that Enza Capital, Global Partnerships, Zephyr Acorn, Operator Stack, Asi Ventures Limited, and Push Ventures, also participated in the round.

Ripples Nigeria gathered the total funding raised by Turaco now totals 13.3 million.

Pantone co-founded Turaco with Peter Gross.

“We want to insure a billion people in the next 25 years and that’s what we’re building towards,” Pantone commented.

“Insuring a billion people is what I want to do for the rest of my life, and this is both socially impactful, as well as commercially scalable,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Turaco also operates in Uganda and Nigeria and plans to expand further with the new funding.

2. Africa-focused Tech-talent marketplace, MVP Match, closes $5 million seed funding

A German Tech-talent marketplace MVP Match has secured €5 million ~$5 million seed funding from Stage 2 Capital to expand footprints in Africa and Europe.

MVP Match CEO, Levin Wense, disclosed the new funding in a media release on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Wense founded the startup in 2020 together with Philipp Petrescu.

Wense said that his startup would provide legal infrastructure to permanently employ local talent without physical local presence.

“We see entering Egypt as the first step in our exciting journey to bring the entire continent into the global talent pool.

“By setting up a local presence and working closely with the local talent, we will be able to really open up this market to our clients,” Wense stated.

By Kayode Hamsat

