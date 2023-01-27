Chrome for Android launches feature to help users lock incognito session. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. South Africa’s Innov8 Group Holdings partners Irish-based firm

A South African private equity firm, Innov8 Group Holdings, has announced its partnership with an Irish-based fund company.

Abdul Malick Salie, the co-founder of Innov8 Group Holdings, confirmed the partnership in a media release on Friday.

Innov8 Group Holdings claims it’s focused on bringing innovative technologies to the African medical industry through its investments.

Experts privy to the partnership said that the partnership has resulted in the company being externally valued at over R250 million (about $14.5 million).

“The performance is testimony of the company’s skill and ability to manage the allocation of funds as well as strategic and operational input to underlying businesses yielding top line growth accompanied by strong cash returns,” said Salie.

Salie added that Innov8 Group Holdings is also focused on expanding its asset base, with plans to offer local partners, investors and institutions the opportunity to share in its journey.

Tech Trivia: The eSATA interface is designed for what type of component?

A. Memory module

B. Sound card

C. Power supply

D. External hard drive

Answer: see end of post

2. Chrome for Android launches feature to help users lock incognito session

Google Chrome, a cross-platform web browser developed by Google, has announced a new feature that allows users to lock incognito sessions.

The tech company disclosed the update on its page seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the feature would allow Android users to lock their incognito sessions with a password code or biometric info when they exit the app.

“You can require biometric authentication when you resume an interrupted Incognito session. This is available to all Chrome users on iOS and currently rolling out to Android users,” according to the page.

3. IBM plans to lay off 3,900 from its global workforce

The IBM Corporation has joined the “layoff drive” after laying out plans to layoff 3,900 workers, or 1.5% of its global workforce.

CFO James Kavanaugh confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

The company claimed the move would save the company about $300 million.

“… we are leveraging digitization, AI automation, that drives efficiency, but we are committed to hiring for client-facing research and development,” Kavanaugh said.

IBM joins the long list of companies, including Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, and Amazon that have cut down on their staff capacity.

Trivia Answer: eSATA

Stands for “External Serial Advanced Technology Attachment.” eSATA is a variation of the SATA interface that supports external storage devices.

By Kayode Hamsat

