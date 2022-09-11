Connect with us

Tech

Internet intrusion looms as NCC warns of malicious Google Chrome malware

Published

2 hours ago

on

Internet intrusion looms as NCC warns of malicious Google Chrome malware

Nigerians must exercise caution while using the Internet as a new malicious malware has been discovered on Google Chrome.

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT), in a press statement, recently alerted Nigerians about five identified malicious Google chrome extensions malware.

Reuben Mouka, NCC’s director of public affairs, while commenting on the discovery noted that the team identified five malicious extensions.

According to Reuben, the extensions were earlier discovered by the McAfee Mobile Research Team.

Read also: NCC warns Nigerians about ‘HiddenAds’ malware infiltration on Google Play Store

Reuben listed the extensions to include Netflix Party with 800,000 downloads, Netflix Party 2 with 300,000 downloads, Full Page Screenshot Capture Screenshotting with 200,000 downloads, FlipShope Price Tracker Extension with 80,000 downloads, and AutoBuy Flash Sales with 20,000 downloads.

“Malicious extensions monitor victims’ visits to e-commerce websites and modify the visitor’s cookie to appear as if they came through a referrer link.

“Consequently, the extensions’ developers get an affiliate fee for any purchases at electronic shops,” the advisory said.

Nigerians, therefore, must be careful on the Internet to avoid falling victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

7 + ten =

Investigations

RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...