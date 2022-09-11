Internet intrusion looms as NCC warns of malicious Google Chrome malware

Nigerians must exercise caution while using the Internet as a new malicious malware has been discovered on Google Chrome.

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT), in a press statement, recently alerted Nigerians about five identified malicious Google chrome extensions malware.

Reuben Mouka, NCC’s director of public affairs, while commenting on the discovery noted that the team identified five malicious extensions.

According to Reuben, the extensions were earlier discovered by the McAfee Mobile Research Team.

Reuben listed the extensions to include Netflix Party with 800,000 downloads, Netflix Party 2 with 300,000 downloads, Full Page Screenshot Capture Screenshotting with 200,000 downloads, FlipShope Price Tracker Extension with 80,000 downloads, and AutoBuy Flash Sales with 20,000 downloads.

“Malicious extensions monitor victims’ visits to e-commerce websites and modify the visitor’s cookie to appear as if they came through a referrer link.

“Consequently, the extensions’ developers get an affiliate fee for any purchases at electronic shops,” the advisory said.

Nigerians, therefore, must be careful on the Internet to avoid falling victims.

