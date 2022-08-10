NCC warns Nigerians about ‘HiddenAds’ malware infiltration on Google Play Store

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians to stay alert while using Google Play Store as a new malware, HiddenAds, as been identified to infiltrate the platform.

The warning was given by the NCC’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) in its August 8 advisory seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the release, the malware can impact device performance and jeopardise users’ privacy.

Read also: Google removes Sokoloan, 2 other apps from Playstore

Warning users to be careful with downloads from the app store, the team noted that the malware takes the form of device cleaners and optimization apps.

Read the warning statement below:

“Upon installation, it can run malicious services without the user opening the app. It also spams the user with irrelevant advertisements. The apps have received downloads ranging from 100,000 to over a million.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now