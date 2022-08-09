Tech expert urges Nigerian youths to acquire digital skills

The Programme Director for Nigeria, Digify Africa, Florence Atunwa Olumodimu, has challenged university graduates in Nigeria to hone their digital skills to become employable.

She made the call in chat with journalists ahead of Digify Africa’s 2nd Industry stakeholder’s engagement on “Accelerating Talents for Industry 4.0 with Digital Skills.”

Olumodimu said the labour market has evolved so much that digital skills have become essential requirements no matter the fields of study and grades obtained by job seekers.

READ ALSO: ‘Accept our Naira,’ Nigerians lament challenges with paying Google in dollars

The director noted that the one-day event would empower African youths with relevant digital skills crucial for the development of the country.

The event which is slated for August 24 will give participants the chance to learn more about a career in the digital space.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now