Tech
Tech expert urges Nigerian youths to acquire digital skills
The Programme Director for Nigeria, Digify Africa, Florence Atunwa Olumodimu, has challenged university graduates in Nigeria to hone their digital skills to become employable.
She made the call in chat with journalists ahead of Digify Africa’s 2nd Industry stakeholder’s engagement on “Accelerating Talents for Industry 4.0 with Digital Skills.”
Olumodimu said the labour market has evolved so much that digital skills have become essential requirements no matter the fields of study and grades obtained by job seekers.
The director noted that the one-day event would empower African youths with relevant digital skills crucial for the development of the country.
The event which is slated for August 24 will give participants the chance to learn more about a career in the digital space.
