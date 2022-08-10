Tech
Egypt’s marketing startup, Convertedin, secures $3m seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia
1. Egypt’s marketing startup, Convertedin, secures $3m seed round
An Egyptian marketing startup, Convertedin, has announced securing a $3M seed round led by Saudi Arabia-headquartered Merak Capital.
CEO Mohamed Fergany confirmed the development in a media release on Wednesday.
The CEO noted that 500 Global and MSAS participated in the funding round.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Convertedin is an ad automation platform for ecommerce businesses using AI.
Mohamed Fergany in 2019 cofounded the company with Mohamed Atef and Mustafa Raslan.
Fergany while explaining the business of the startup stated:
“If you walk into IKEA and they take your phone number down. After that, our engine works to find a similar product you might buy and we retarget you online. If you went back to IKEA for that product, we can calculate the cost of online conversion.”
He also added that the funding will be used to expand its geographical footprint.
Tech Trivia: The leet term n00b is short for what?
A. New YouTube video
B. Next build version
C. Non-binary
D. Newbie
Answer: see end of post
2. Ugandan tourism-tech startup, Tripesa, closes undisclosed pre-seed funding
An Uganda-based tourism-tech startup, Tripesa, has announced closing an undisclosed pre-seed round of funding.
Read also:Lagos–based identity verification startup, Youverify, secures $1m seed funding. 2 other stories and a trivia
The new funding was disclosed by David Gonahasa, cofounder at Tripesa, in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.
Gonahasa said that Tripesa is building infrastructure and logistics to help companies in the African tourism and experience space do business online at a lower cost.
David Gonahasa co-founded the startup alongside Thomas Karugaba and Raymond Byaruhanga.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Tripesa, once known as RoundBob, once had to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 tsunami effect on the travel and tourism sector.
Commenting on the raiser and intent, Gonahasa said:
“Tripesa is currently working on achieving product-market fit in Uganda and Kenya.
The choice of these two markets is to try out cross-border functionality as Uganda and Kenya have a lot of cross-border travel with requirements to share information and payments.”
He further noted that Tripesa intended to scale across the African continent.
3. South African AI-as-a-service, DataProphet, closes $10M Series A round
A South African AI-as-a-service, DataProphet, has on Wednesday announced closing a $10M Series A round.
The startup’s Founder, Frans Cronje, confirmed the new development in a media statement.
According to Cronje, DataProphet specializes in optimizing the complex manufacturing processes of key industrial verticals with state-of-the-art machine learning.
Daniel Schwartzkopff, Frans Cronje, and Richard Craib cofounded the startup in 2014.
“It’s a wonderful application of AI and manufacturing because it’s a deep application of the theory to realize practical, meaningful impact for our customers and their yield,” Cronje said of his startup.
He further noted that the funding will be used to scale its AI-as-a-service platform for manufacturers.
Trivia Answer: Newbie
A newbie is a person who has recently started using a certain technology.
It may refer to hardware – such as computer or smartphone – or software, such as an app, website, or web forum.
The term “newbie” is a modern variation of the phrase “new boy,” which was historically used to describe someone just starting school or a new job.
By Kayode Hamsat
