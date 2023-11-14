Customs issues scam alert on fake social media auctions, recruitment

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has issued a scam alert to Nigerians to beware of activities of fraudsters who advertise fake auctions of seized goods and recruitment on social media platforms.

The alert issued on Monday by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, noted that the auctions of seized goods by the Service are never conducted via any social media platform.

Maiwada, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, said the scam alert became necessary due to the activities of fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms, falsely claiming association with the NCS for purposes of auctions or recruitment.

“Recent events had brought to our attention a surge in scams orchestrated by deceitful individuals impersonating high-ranking officials within the NCS,” Maiwada said in the statement.

“These fraudulent tactics exploit the public’s trust, promoting fictitious auctions and sham recruitment drives purportedly endorsed by our service.

“All seized/overtime goods have laid down standard operating procedure for disposal in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

“While these items might be in our custody, NCS officials are only authorised to conduct auctions or recruitment with the requisite legal backing in line with our processes and procedures.

“The NCS unequivocally asserts that auctions of seized goods are never conducted via any social media platform. Any such claims on social media should be treated as fraudulent and promptly reported.

“For accurate and updated details about its operations, the public should visit the official NCS website, www.customs.gov.ng.

“Individuals are advised to visit any customs formation nationwide and meet with the Public Relations Officers to verify any financial commitments related to seized goods or recruitment before proceeding.

“Our commitment remains unwavering in protecting the public from fraudulent activities. We implore everyone to exercise vigilance and prudence when approached with offers or announcements regarding customs auctions or recruitment,” Maiwada noted.

