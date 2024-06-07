Motorists, commuters stranded as flood submerges Lagos-Ibadan long bridge (Video)

It was a tough Thursday for motorists and commuters plying the newly refurbished Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they were stranded following a gridlock occasioned by flood that submerged the Berger-Mowe long bridge section of the road.

The flooding which came after a heavy downpour that lasted over seven hours, left users of the road groaning in agony as they could not get to their destinations as a result.

According to eyewitnesses, the rain which started around 2pm on Thursday and did not abate as late as 9pm, with many houses around the area submerged in the flood.

Reports stated that the stretch of the bridge towards Warewa was covered by water as the road users were left stranded due to the intense rain, while the water level rose up to the bridge as vehicles moved through it at a slow pace.

A viral video of the flooding situation with a background voice narrating the incident, had this to say:

“This is neither Lagos Lagoon nor the Atlantic Ocean! This is Long Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. If you don’t have anything super-urgent, don’t go on this road. Federal Ministry of Works should find a solution to this perennial flooding on the bridge,” he wrote.

