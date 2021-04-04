Insecurity, bad economy destroying Nigeria – SDP | Ripples Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, said on Sunday insecurity and bad economy were causing irreversible damages to Nigeria.

Agunloye, who stated this in an Easter message signed by the party’s National Press Secretary, Amb. Rufus Aiyenigba, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be a leader of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or class.

He also charged the President to address the country’s security challenges and ensure the well-being of Nigerians.

The statement read: “At this moment, ethnic groups and religious groups could not find a common ground as they did on the election of M. K. O. Abiola in 1993.

“Unfortunately, the spirit of coherence, unity, and progress which existed about 28 years ago seems to have disappeared in Nigeria.

“The country is currently wobbling through a tempestuous time wherein bandits, herdsmen, Boko Haram, and other criminals brazenly confront the President of the Federal Republic and Commander-in-Chief at will.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt seeks synergy at all levels to tackle insecurity, terrorism

“They lay deadly blockades across the nation, turn the country’s landscape to killing fields, kidnap pupils from schools, and lay claims to having shot down Nigerian Air Force jet fighter plane.

“We are at a period when rates of unemployment, inflation, and poverty are dangerously high while food security and social security are at the lowest.

“The situation is so bad that President Muhammadu Buhari had to fly to the United Kingdom for medical check-up as a testimony to the appalling state of the health sector in the country.

“The grave impending danger is the possible ultimate convergence of widespread internal insecurity crisis, global and local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and further degeneration of the economy which may cause irreparable or irreversible damages to the Nigerian Nation.

“At this point, it is critical for Nigerians to revisit the ideals and ideology of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for which M.K.O Abiola was associated and imbibe the essence of sacrifice for a rebirth to promote integration, unity, justice, and equity to heal our national fractures and pull Nigeria back from the brink.”

Join the conversation

Opinions