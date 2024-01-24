Gov Aiyedatiwa appoints SSG, chief of protocol in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed Tayo Oluwatuyi, as the Secretary to the State Government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

He said the governor also appointed Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol.

Both appointments, according to the CPS, took immediate effect.

Aiyedatiwa had earlier on Wednesday appointed a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Olaide Adelami, as the deputy governor of the state.

