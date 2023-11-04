ASO ROCK WATCH: Hitting Atiku harder. Two other talking points

The presidency slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his stand that the Supreme Court endorsed illegality by upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, were tracked within the week under review.

1. Hitting Atiku harder



President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on October 30, said “Atiku’s brand of politics is such that once an electoral process or election does not go his way or pave the way for his victory, democracy becomes dysfunctional and must therefore be imperilled.”

Onanuga noted this in a statement titled: ‘Time for Atiku Abubakar to finally go away and end his ambition to be President,” which was in response to Atiku’s opinion that the apex court’s judgment which upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory endorsed illegality to the detriment of Nigeria.

“We want to advise Atiku that after over three decades of elusive bid for the Presidency of Nigeria, he must now end his unprofitable bid and go away from any venture that will further pollute the political atmosphere and national harmony.”

The charge from the presidency against Atiku reaffirms that politics is a game of continuous tussle, and struggle for the actualisation, and maintenance of personal interest.

It, therefore, portrays the eagerness of Tinubu’s men to cut Atiku to size on the political turf, not minding that he retains the right to freedom of expression.

More so, it serves to remind Nigerians that the contestation for power is a basic human instinct, with the media providing a decent arena for open battles.

Two other talking points

2. Tinubu’s other confession



On October 30, President Tinubu admitted that he makes mistakes, and is always keen to address them.

He mentioned this when he spoke just before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

“Like everyone in the country, I make mistakes. And when I make mistakes, I iron them out and correct them. Perfection is of God Almighty,” the President said.

Tinubu’s confession establishes the human frailty and vulnerability to making wrong decisions in the course of existence.

It, specifically, serves as a subtle message to Nigerians who have unreasonably high expectations from his administration to be in the know that he cannot always get it right in the management of country’s affairs.

All said, it is good to know that the President admits that the burden of leadership rests squarely on his shoulder, and that he cannot shy away from taking responsibility for good or bad outcomes in the course of his reign.

3. Again, Tinubu assures investing public



The President, on October 29, again, assured that his administration was working on far-reaching economic reforms that will remove obstacles to doing business in Nigeria.

He gave the assurance when he hosted an interactive session with the media during the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Abuja.

“We are reforming our economic and business environment to promote efficiency. We have discussed that; I’ve made a commitment to you that we’ll promote efficiency and ease of doing business and remove all conflict areas that might be possible immediately,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu’s continuous promise to ensure ease of doing business in Nigeria must stem from his determination to salvage the dwindling economy.

Without doubts, it is also an acknowledgment that the economy is lying prostrate and requires every imaginable treatment it can get to restore confidence and live up to the claim that Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy.

