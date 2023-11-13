ASO ROCK WATCH: Tinubu’s riot act for ministers. Two other talking points

Recently, President Bola Tinubu said he would not hesitate to fire underperforming ministers.

1. Threatening ministers with sack



On November 1, Tinubu warned his cabinet members to avoid being a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress, noting his readiness to sack anyone who underperforms.

He stated this while opening a three-day 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, presidential aides, Permanent Secretaries, and top government functionaries, in Abuja.

“If you are performing, nothing to fear; if you miss the objective we review, if you don’t perform, you leave us… Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress,” he asserted.

Tinubu’s threat may have shed some light on the burden he carries, and the needed urgency to deliver on campaign promises, especially as it concerns the welfare of Nigerians.

His avowed intention may also have sprung from the need to fully assert himself and get his cabinet fully-focused, having had his ascension to power legitimized by the October 26 Supreme Court ruling.

Without doubts, it serves as a subtle indicator that the President might not handle the ministers with kid gloves, against the popular belief that most of them are perceived cronies.

2. On rumoured presidential yatch



The Presidency, on November 2, put to rest the controversy, and confusion generated with the said inclusion of a presidential yacht, worth N5 billion, for Tinubu, in the supplementary budget submitted to the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi cleared the air via a statement titled: “On Presidential Yacht And Other Matters,” where he noted that the Navy made the request for the yacht for operational purposes, not Tinubu.

The statement read in part: “It is important to state clearly that President Bola Tinubu didn’t ask for a presidential yatch and I doubt he needs one to perform the functions of his office. From what I know, the request for a yacht, however it is named or couched in the budget is from the Navy and they must have operational reasons for why it is required.”

The swift clarification from the Presidency, once again, exemplifies the influence of people-power in shaping policies, and programmes of government.

It reflects the understanding that Nigerians are committed to holding their President accountable, especially against the backdrop of an endangered economy.

3. Seeking credible elections in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa



On November 11, Tinubu called for a free, and fair elections in the forthcoming November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

He made the call at the presentation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the standard-bearers in the upcoming elections in the afore-mentioned states, in Abuja.

“All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well,” he said, according to a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu’s call may have served indication of his interest to leave a legacy of credible polls that would further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy under his watch.

More so, it points to an opportunity for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to work towards redeeming its bad image in the eyes of concerned Nigerians.

Bearing in mind how characteristically rough the electioneering process in the country has always been, it is hoped that the President would rise above partisanship and ensure that the integrity of the polls are queried.

Anything short of this would amount to pouring water on a stone.

