ASO ROCK WATCH: As Presidency hits Ajaero. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of interfering in the Imo State governorship election.

Two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, within the week under review.

1. Hitting Ajaero



On November 9, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X handle accused Ajaero of playing partisan politics in the Imo election.

“Joe Ajaero, with the Labour governorship candidate, (are) playing partisan politics in Imo. And he claims he is fighting for all workers in the state. TUC surprisingly bought the lie,” Onanuga wrote.

Onanuga’s statement, once again, reinforces the claim that politics is as an interest-driven game.

Indeed, Onanuga’s allegations against Ajaero might not be far from the truth. After all, has the NLC structure and leadership not been fully deployed to the advantage of the Labour Party’s candidate?

The thin line between the NLC and the Labour Party must, however, not be admitted as reason for the brazen brutalization of Ajaero in the course of politicking in favour of a workers’ party.

In this matter, the presidency must deploy all resources at its disposal to bring to book all culprits involved in the attack against Ajaero or be held squarely responsible for the malfeasance.

Onanuga may have betrayed the government by simply pinning everything that has happened to game of politics. So, the critical question is, has government returned ‘fire for fire’s

Two other talking points

2. Tinubu on fee increment in public universities



Tinubu, on November 9, warned the management of public universities against arbitrary school fee increment.

The President issued the warning during the combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, the President said the arbitrary increases in school fees have negatively impacted on the development of the tertiary education system.

READ ALSO:ASO ROCK WATCH: Sustaining legal battles against Atiku, Obi. One other talking point

This development may have depicted a show of commitment towards alleviating the burden of parents regarding cost of education in the country.

While this may be welcome, it reveals the need for a wholistic review of the education sector with a view to restructuring the entire system for sustainability.

3. Developing Niger Delta



On November 8, Tinubu pledged, again, to develop Niger Delta, and other parts of the country.

The President, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, made the pledge at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial rally in Bayelsa.

“He is unwavering, and in a rush to ensure speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country,” Shettima said.

Tinubu’s pledge comes as a subtle play on sentiments realizing how clamours for development of the Niger Delta have persisted without nothing to show for it in real terms.

How much more the government will continue to hoodwink the people remains a subject of debate. For now, it may be calm on the home front, but there is no mistaking the fact that tension keeps rising, even though buried in pretense.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now