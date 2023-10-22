ASO ROCK WATCH: Sustaining legal battles against Atiku, Obi. One other talking point

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last week, asked the Supreme Court to throw out the appeal of Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), in the February 25 General Elections.

1. Sustaining legal battles against Atiku, Obi.



On October 12, Tinubu requested that the Supreme Court disapprove Atiku’s fresh evidence concerning his Chicago State University (CSU), academic records attached to his (Atiku) election appeal, noting that it was not part of the record, or the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), and alien to the judicial proceedings in the country.

This was contained in Tinubu’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun’s response to Atiku’s appeal which he branded as merely cooked up.

Similarly, Tinubu, also asked the apex court to dismiss Obi’s appeals for lacking merit, substance., and not in good faith, describing it further as a mere jamboree for media entertainment.

Tinubu’s sustained legal battles affirm the centrality of rule of law in the democratic chain. While it reminds the reader of the president’s right under the constitution, the outcomes, no doubt, will create precedents that will ultimately deepen the country’s jurisprudence architecture.

Furthermore, the ongoing battle, again, draws attention on the need to perfect the country’s electoral calendar in such a way that pre-election matters are fully sorted ahead of the polls proper.

Amidst the latest legal push, Nigerians await earnestly for a final closure on the legitimacy questions around President Tinubu.

2. Mrs Tinubu on girl-child education



The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on October 11, stressed the need for the girl-child to be educated as it will liberate her from intimidation, and discrimination in the society.

“Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. It’s high time we break down barriers that have held them back for long. Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation,” Mrs. Tinubu said, while speaking at an interactive session in Abuja to mark the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child.

As glowing as the First Lady’s speech was, what remains a major concern is what the Presidency is doing to ensure that obstacles such as insecurity, socio-cultural challenges, poverty, among others, are removed to aid the education of the girl-child.

Anything less than a conscious effort to deal with the obstacles would only leave Mrs Tinubu as one who was merely grandstanding, just to rally support for the Tinubu administration.

