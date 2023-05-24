ASO ROCK WATCH: As Buhari extols Jonathan’s ‘un-Nigerian’ gesture. Two other talking points

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari recalled how then President Goodluck Jonathan called to congratulate him, and concede defeat when he won the 2015 presidential election.

Two other stories made our pick from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa.

1. As Buhari recounts Jonathan’s un-Nigerian gesture



On May 18, Buhari extolled his predecessor Jonathan for conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election, noting that what he did was un-Nigerian.

Buhari made the remark at a farewell meeting with his media support group, Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) in Abuja.

He recalled how happy he felt when Jonathan, “called me at 5:25 that evening to say congratulations. I said pardon me Mr. President? He said yes, I called to concede and congratulate you. That was equally very un-Nigerian.”

Buhari’s confessed shock at former President Jonathan’s conduct acknowledges the urgent need for Nigeria’s political culture to mature, founded on the ideals of transparency and credibility of the electoral processes.

It may be safe, therefore, to argue that the former President acted the way he did because he was, perhaps, sufficiently convinced that he lost the polls.

However, it must be said that an enduring political culture, devoid of violence, can only be orchestrated if the country’s leadership is deliberate about building and entrenching strong institutions of governance.

Where this is missing, it should be expected that aggrieved parties would seek judicial redress as enshrined in the constitution. It is an honourable path to tow.

Two other talking points

2. Buhari’s advice to newly-elected governors



Buhari, on May 15, advised newly-elected governors to deliver on their campaign promises to the people when they assume office.

He issued the advice at the induction programme organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for the new governors in Abuja.

“With the elections now over, it is time for us to deliver the promises we made during the campaigns,” the President, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, asserted.

Buhari’s advice serves to remind the governors-elect that central to the concept of leadership is the burden of accountability.

Will the new helmsmen be motivated or inspired to deliver transformational leadership? The answers may be far fetched as Nigeria has had a trail of mis-governance, with corrupt leaders getting a mere slap on the wrist as sanction.

For the outgoing President, it is doubtful if he even qualifies morally to be ministering to the newly elected governors, as many critics would argue.

3. Aisha on Buhari’s love for youths



On May 16, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, stated that the Buhari administration will be remembered as one which placed high value on youth development.

Aisha stated this at the flag-off of medical outreaches under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the scheme in Abuja.

She said: “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered as one which places premium on youth development.”

Aisha’s statement is merely an attempt at polishing the battered image of the administration on youth development.

Though there are glimpses of what it tried to offer, the sprinkle of interventions lacked far far-reaching impacts, as most ended up as ordinary handouts.

Disappointingly, the EndSARS protests and wave of relocation abroad, popularly known as the Japa syndrome, are significant pointers to how badly the government had performed in that sector.

