Ex-President Jonathan bags Award in Rwanda, speaks on role of a leader

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been conferred with the prestigious ‘African Democracy and Peace Icon Award’ at the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

Organisers of the event, Heritage Times, said it was to celebrate and honour great African leaders who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and have made a sustainable global impact in promoting the continent and found the former Nigerian leader worthy of the award.

Other awardees at the event included the former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli, Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor and former President of Botswana, Seretse Ian Khama.

In a statement issued on his behalf on Monday by his spokesman, Wealth Ominabo, the ex-President called on African leaders to prioritise the rights and humanity of the citizens as well as the welfare of citizens which should guide national aspirations and development initiatives on the continent.

He noted that the duty of leaders is to run their countries properly and efficiently, and “not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult” by turning themselves into “bosses of the people” while serving them.

READ ALSO:Politics of bitterness bane of Nigeria’s development —Jonathan

“When you are called the executive president, our duty is to run our country properly, not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult.

“What you should think is when you leave office, what will the world remember you for?

“Will the world remember you for killing people? Will the world remember you for jailing people, or will the world remember you for destroying their systems?

“What people will remember you for is what should guide our decisions, and I believe every leader should begin to think that when you leave office, one day you will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively,” Dr Jonathan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now