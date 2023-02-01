Over 9,000 Tanzanian school girls impregnated in one year

The Tanzanian government revealed on Tuesday that at least 9,011 school girls were impregnated in the country in 12 months.

The Deputy Minister in charge of in charge of Education, Science and Technology, Omary Kipanga, stated when he presented a report in Dodoma.

He noted that out of the figure, 1,554 were primary school pupils while 7,457 were students in secondary schools.

Kipanga, who addressed the country’s parliament during in the capital, said 1,692 secondary school girls were reinstated into schools after giving birth.

“The government is still assessing to establish the number of primary school girls that has been reinstated after they had given birth,” he told the House while responding to a question from a Member of Parliament on Women’s Special Seats, Hawa Mchata, on the number of impregnated school girls that had been reinstated.

