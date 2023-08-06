ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s N1 trillion subsidy savings. One other talking point

On July 31, President Bola Tinubu disclosed that his administration had saved over N1 trillion since he made the announcement on fuel subsidy on May 29.

One other top story from the Aso Rock villa was analysed within the week under review.

1. On N1 trillion subsidy savings claim



Tinubu had on Monday during a nationwide broadcast revealed that over N1 trillion had been saved in two months following the removal of fuel subsidy.

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families,” he said.

Tinubu’s pronouncement calls to question the hidden issues surrounding the payment of fuel subsidy by past administrations.

His disclosure, however, raises concerns on transparency, and accountability, especially on how the funds would be expended, amidst the widening trust deficit between the Federal Government, and the masses.

On the flip side, it serves as a direct indictment on his predecessor – former President Muhammadu Buhari – and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for keeping the subsidy regime when it benefitted only smugglers, and fraudsters, as he (Tinubu) alleged.

Will Tinubu dare to fish out and punish those he alleged had swindled the country brazenly? The answers are blowing in the wind!

One other talking point

2. Warning to coup plotters in Niger



On July 26, Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), frowned at the coup d’etat in Niger Republic, and issued a warning of its consequences to the plotters.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order,” Tinubu said in a statement, among others.

Tinubu’s statement makes bold the resolve of ECOWAS members to maintain democracy, and preserve constitutional legitimacy of governments in West Africa.

However, the coup, once again, displays the result of the frustration that comes with bad leadership which the sub-region has suffered for decades.

All eyes are fixed on the ECOWAS, especially Tinubu who leads the organisation, to show enough leadership in restoring orderliness in the embattled Niger Republic.

