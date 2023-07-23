ASO ROCK WATCH: Dealing with rising queue of hangers-on. Two other talking points

President Bola Tinubu, last week, assured that his administration was committed to rescuing Nigeria from all that had stalled her development over the years.

1. Dealing with hangers-on



On July 13, Tinubu emphasised the commitment of his government to ensuring that Nigeria was rescued from all vested interests that had stifled her development.

Tinubu gave the assurance when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leaders in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, led by the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, at the Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

“We will continue to strive for a better Nigeria. You will not regret your confidence in this administration,” he said, among others.

The visit by so-called ‘Women leaders’ is symptomatic of the evolving culture of paying homage to perceived sources of power and influence, as a way of seeking patronage.

The Tinubu administration looks to have encouraged the trend, with a snaky line of patronage-seeking individuals hanging by the corridors of power.

Will the new president be largely influenced by the subtle pressures from hangers-on or be guided by the ultimate goal to place round pegs in round holes? The days ahead may well hold some surprises as Tinubu tinkers with a cabinet.

Two other talking points

2. Tinubu on coups d’état in Africa



Tinubu, on July 15, urged African leaders to shun unconstitutional change of government, and coups d’état, especially in the West African region, as it threatens the peace, security, and stability on the continent.

The President made the call through Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who represented him at the United Nations Development Programme, in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

“We…must take deliberate steps to address the root causes of unconstitutional changes and coups d’état in Africa,” he stated among others.

The President’s remarks harp on the larger issue of consolidating, and respecting democracy as an all inclusive system of governance.

His push back against coups is, therefore, a welcome attempt at dealing with one of the root causes of political instability, which is the deliberate disenfranchisement of citizens from the leadership recruitment process.

To walk the talk, Tinubu, must endeavour to strengthen democratic institutions, and address the perceived gaps in the electoral process that brought him to power.

3. Stopping insecurity in Plateau



On July 11, Tinubu called for a stop to the unending violence, and insecurity in Plateau State.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died…A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives,” he said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Tinubu’s call lays bare the long years of mismanagement of the security challenges in Plateau State, and the North-Central region as a whole.

With the buck now stopping at his table, the president must find a sustainable solution to the insecurity, and bad blood among neighbouring communities that had fuelled the continuous destruction of innocent lives, and properties.

