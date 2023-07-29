ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu’s men tackle Atiku. One other talking point

The Presidency, last week, dished a swift reply to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s accusation that the All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu’s agents were intimidating the judiciary in order to get a favourable ruling ahead of the upcoming judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), on the election.

1. Tackling Atiku



President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement, on July 22, described Atiku’s accusation as false, jejune, wild, and targeted at discrediting the judiciary.

“…Atiku didn’t put forward any convincing argument to support his claims on how the President Tinubu-led administration and APC sought to undercut, undermine and compromise the judiciary,” the statement reads in part.

Atiku’s accusation, and the immediate reply from the Presidency show that the fight for levers of authority and influence are never ending, especially in the field of politics.

It, once again, reinforces the fact that politics is an interest-driven game, as both parties fight to ensure that they sway public opinion in their favour, and even triumph at the tribunal.

What more, it stirs up the need for the judiciary to wash itself off all influences, and ensure that transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to the dictates of the law are followed while delivering its judgements.

The tackle from the Presidency, however, details the readiness of Tinubu’s spin-doctors to continue to burnish his image in the face of legitimacy crisis confronting the administration.

One other talking point

2. Still on Tinubu’s promise of securing Nigerians



On July 21, Tinubu declared that he would deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of lives, and property of Nigerians.

The President, who made the declaration while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, vowed to provide the needed support to the military in order to accomplish the objective.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of our people and property in a just and democratic society,” he said.

Tinubu’s posturing merely re-emphasizes his primary responsibility which is to protect lives, and property of the citizenry. It also confirms that insecurity remains one of the key national headaches Nigeria suffers from amid claims by the immediate past administration that the social menace had been considerably managed.

The President’s resolve would serve to test the capacity of the new security chiefs in restoring peace to the troubled communities across the country.

Indeed, it is good to know that Tinubu appreciates that the buck stops on his table.

