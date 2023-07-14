ASO ROCK WATCH: Creating enabling environment for business. Two other talking points

In a bid to facilitate ease of doing business in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, last week, signed four Executive Orders (Eos), which suspended some key business taxes.

1. Boosting business in Nigeria



On July 6, Tinubu signed four EOs which put a stop to the collection of key taxes in order to boost economic activities, and reduce the pervasive hardship in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, who disclosed this at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, emphasised that the move was in tandem with Tinubu’s promise of creating a business-friendly environment, and eradicate tax multiplicity.

Tinubu’s initiative is an acknowledgment of of the various policy gaps that may have worked to keep the economy down, especially in the area of tax administration.

Interestingly, acting so soon after his enthronement could suggest that even as a senior member of the ruling party, he may have had deep resentments about how his predecessor managed the economy.

As commendable as the President’s move are, they would amount to nothing unless implementation is followed through with transparency, and total buy-in by the federating units.

2. Fighting insecurity



Tinubu, July 6, promised to end insecurity in the country within the shortest time, and called on the Armed Forces, including other security agencies, to remain determined in ensuring that the task of flushing out criminals was accomplished.

The President spoke at the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023, held at the Major-General Inienger Sports Complex, Oyo State.

“Let me at this point reiterate that my administration will continue to do everything within its constitutional powers to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens as well as the unity of our country,” the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said.

Tinubu’s reassurances, once again, sheds light on one of the principal responsibilities of government, which is to secure lives and property of citizens.

It may be assumed, therefore, that the President, being aware of the many failed promises of government in the area of national security, is re-strategizing with his team to find lasting solutions to the malaise.

3. Romancing the opposition



On July 6, the Presidency explained that Tinubu’s meetings with opposition figures were in line with his decision to run an open government.

Alake, his spokesman, stated this while speaking on the visit of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary Olisa Metuh to the President.

He extolled their courage and sincerity in commending the steps the President had taken so far, and criticised some opposition leaders who have failed to recognise the President’s effort.

Alake’s remarks may have roots in the wild claims that Tinubu is hobnobbing, and promising appointments to opposition figures in order to silence them, and give his administration national credibility.

What more, it could also point to Tinubu’s attempt at unifying the political class after a rough political process that saw him declared as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, though his victory is being challenged at the presidential tribunal.

Interestingly, the meetings with the opposition also hint at the fact that politics is an interest-driven game, as the various ‘visitors’ may be more concerned about securing their political future.

