ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu’s men berate PDP. Two other talking points

Last week, the Presidency fired back at the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging that the Bola Tinubu administration was pursuing anti-people policies.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, within the week under analysis.

1. Presidency berates PDP



On June 28, the Presidency stated that the PDP was envious of the Tinubu administration because what the administration had accomplished within weeks, it lacked the guts to accomplish it in all its 16 years in power.

“They (PDP) will say that the government has been pursuing anti-people policies…We expect them to say worse because all the time they were in government they lacked the gut…to do what the government has done or accomplished within short weeks,” a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, reads.

The brickbats signpost the beauty of democracy and speak to the readiness of Tinubu’s lackeys to defend his policies amid torrents of contrary views that would emanate from the PDP or any other opposition.

While the jostle over what was done wrong or right persists, a fact that cannot be wished away is that Nigerians are still writhing in pain from years of leadership failure and mismanagement of the economy.

Two other talking points

2. Tinubu ‘works day, and night’



Tinubu, on June 27, said that Nigeria’s challenges were not insurmountable, emphasising that he was working day, and night with his team to find solutions.

“I am working day, and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy, and remove all impediments to growth,” the President said in his Eid al-Adha message to Muslims.

Tinubu’s chest-thumping exercise must be seen for what it is, an attempt to communicate the seriousness of his administration in repositioning the country for greatness.

As it is commonly said, the taste of the pudding is in the eating. Nigerians await outcome of President Tinubu’s sleepless days and night in the quest to rescue Nigeria.

3. Fixing the economy with governors



On June 29, Tinubu asked State Governors to be ready to fix Nigeria’s economy with him.

The President made the call at a grand reception organised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Government House in Marina, attended by Governors across party lines, APC leaders, among others.

“I promise to work with the governors through an open-door policy that will return Nigeria from the brink to a resilient economy. Be ready you governors,” he told the governors led by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Tinubu’s remark is an invitation to the country’s leadership to play as a team. On this score, it must be said that he is making the right call.

As commendable as his promises appear, he must realize that Nigerians are watching keenly to see if he would match words with action.

