ASO ROCK WATCH: That 114% salary increase rumour. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, described reports of 114% increment in the salary of political office holders and judicial officials in the country as fake news.

Two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, were also dissected within the week under review.

1. 114% salary increase denial

On June 22, the Presidency said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not approve any salary increase for political public officials.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration,” a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, read in part.

The denial, and clarification were, no doubt, a quick damage-control exercise intended to keep the country calm, and prevent the ship of state from rocking uncontrollably in the early days of it political journey.

This is especially so, given rising tensions over strident calls by the country’s new leadership for citizens to make sacrifices while no corresponding radical changes are noticed on their part.

On the flip side, therefore, the reported rumours could serve as a pointer to all that may further go wrong with managing Nigeria’s cost of governance or present an opportunity for the Tinubu administration to instill sanity in public finance management.

Two other talking points

2. As Tinubu dissolves parastatals, agencies

President Tinubu, on June 19, dissolved the governing boards of all the Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies in the country.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

READ ALSO: ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu urges sacrifice by Nigerians. One other talking point

Tinubu’s action is a normal routine experienced with the coming of a new administration. It further portrays the President as asserting, and exercising his constitutional authority in running the affairs of the country.

It is hoped that transparency, competence, and merit will become the tripod on which the recruitment of new governing boards will stand.

3. Tinubu’s vow on national health

On June 19, Tinubu promised to give priority to the health, and safety of Nigerians. He made the promise when he met with the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, in Abuja.

Tinubu’s promise is not one to excite Nigerians as it is his constitutional responsibility to ensure that the health of all Nigerians are guaranteed through a good administration of the health sector.

Amidst his promise, Nigerians want to see him revamp the country’s health sector which is in comatose, and improve the welfare of health practitioners to curb brain drain.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now