ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu extols Buhari for non-interference. Two other talking points

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu asserted that his immediate predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, did not meddle in the affairs of his administration.

Two other stories were also tracked from the Presidency within the week under review.

1. As Tinubu extols Buhari for non-interference



On January 16, Tinubu extolled Buhari for not interfering in his government.

The President spoke at the launch of the book: “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023),” written by former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude on whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat,’” he said.

“Except when I call him on the phone to say, ‘Are you going to the farm?’ you don’t hear from him either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues.”

Tinubu’s speech may serve to convey a sense of mutual respect between both leaders while also signaling some level of stability with the ruling party.

Many may consider his confessions though as a subtle shade on his Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who has been in a running battle with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State Governor.

Interestingly, Tinubu, with his speech, has not only acknowledged that he is his own man but that the bucks stop on his table.

Two other talking points

2. On cabinet reshuffle



The Presidency, on January 14, dismissed reports about cabinet reshuffling by Tinubu, saying such may only happen when investigation into the N585.2m financial malfeasance involving the now suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, was concluded.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said: “I do think that the President would not make such a move until he has a clear idea of exactly what that investigation has unearthed and whether or not there are other officials of the government that he feels would need to be roped into such an exercise on the basis of whatever the findings of that investigation are.”

The clarification from the Presidency may yet demonstrate the administration’s resolve to stay on top of the fight against corruption, as exemplified on the seeming tough stance on Betta Edu’s case. The depth of this resolve can only be appreciated in the course of time.

3. Tinubu’s promise to weed out Boko Haram, others



On January 16, Tinubu declared that his government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs, noting that “we won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

The President stated this when he spoke as the chief guest at the launch of Femi Adesina’s book, as earlier noted in this review.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out,” he said.

Tinubu’s repeated promises on improving the country’s security are not totally unexpected, as it represents the core of his deliverables.

His vow, however, may, therefore, be intended to match the renewed hope mantra, which his administration has bandied over time.

The President can only make sense to Nigerians, if he walks his talk.

