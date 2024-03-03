ASO ROCK WATCH: Tinubu’s jab at NLC. Two other talking points By John Chukwu

President Bola Tinubu, last week, tried to cut the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) down to size over their protests on the rising cost of living.

1. Tinubu’s jab at NLC



On February 29, Tinubu criticised the NLC for staging protests, emphasising that the labour movement was not the only voice of the people.

The President bared his mind when he spoke during the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo, Lagos State.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027. If not, maintain peace; you are not the only voice of Nigerians.”

Tinubu may have dissected the NLC as partisan, one that is actively playing to the interests of the Labour Party (LP). But could this be interpreted as a move by the President to muzzle the NLC which exists to champion the wellbeing of Nigerians?

While it may be difficult to perfectly figure out what the future portends regarding government-labour relations, an irreducible fact is that NLC’s loud cries are not far from depicting the harrowing times confronting most Nigerians.

Tinubu may, therefore, do well to lay the tracks for a reinvention of the Nigerian economy, and a possible return to brighter life.

2. Implementing 12-year-old Oronsaye report



Tinubu, on February 26, ordered the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report on civil service reform.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Idris said: “So in a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent again with his courage to take very far-reaching decisions in the interest of Nigeria, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Oronsaye Report.”

Tinubu’s wholesale adoption of the Oronsaye report which details how to cut the cost of governance reiterates one of the hallmarks of a daring leader. It shows him as willing to make bold decisions, especially as past administrations had carefully avoided adopting it.

Did Tinubu act in response to pressure by groups or did he simply aim at populism by dancing to the gallery? The answers may be far fetched. It remains, however, to be seen how the report would be implemented in a transparent manner.

Anything short on transparency would only stoke further allegations of propaganda already heaped on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

3. Will Tinubu restructure Nigeria?



Tinubu, on February 28, assured that he would restructure Nigeria, but would need to lay a solid foundation before walking the path.

The President gave the assurance during a visit to the National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

“On the issues of restructuring, the President said that he is aware of the need to restructure Nigeria but that a good foundation must be laid before bringing the restructuring in place…,” quoting the President, Ajayi said.

Tinubu’s attempt at conducting an ideal exercise, while constructive and commendable, however, calls attention to the near absence of a strategic roadmap towards building a sustainable socio-economic society.

The questions needing answers, therefore, border on the kind of foundation the president intends to lay for the country. Would it be piecemeal review of existing patterns, something akin to tokenism? Or, would it be a radical tweak that clearly redefines the future of the country?

The countdown is on and the president may do well to keep his promise.

