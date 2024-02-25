ASO ROCK WATCH: Tinubu on, ‘we are not going back’. One other talking point

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last week, said he was not going back on the reforms his administration had embarked on to reposition the country for good.

1. As Tinubu insists on economic reforms



On February 22, President Tinubu declared that he had no intention to drop his economic reforms, amidst the opposition trailing them.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, he made the declaration when a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Florizelle Liser, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

“I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

“We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished,” he said.

Tinubu’s statement throws him up as leader who is ready to bite the bullet in pursuit of a larger common good.

Central to this is his insistence and belief that despite calls for a return to the fuel subsidy regime, and a backdown on floating the Naira, there was light at the end of the tunnel.

His stand, therefore, brings home the reality that the road to reforms would be tortuous and yet painful.

But how much more would the citizens endure, especially against the backdrop of the leadership appearing not too willing to make sacrifices to check cost of governance.

The president must come to terms with these salient issues, if only to strike the required balance to maintain peace and stability for good governance.

One other talking point

2. Tinubu’s reprimand of civil servants



President Tinubu, on February 22 lashed out at the leadership of the Federal Civil Service for allegedly slowing the pace of governance.

He bared his mind during a meeting with the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation and Federal Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The President queried why the civil service was “abysmally slow in carrying out his people-oriented programmes.”

Tinubu’s disposition hints at the seeming low productivity noticed in the civil service, and reignites discussion on the much-talked about culture of corruption in Nigeria.

Beyond the President’s query, the critical path to improvement would suggest that the administration itself has a blueprint to rework the system.

How far President Tinubu can go to get things done correctly would certainly define the successes of his government.

Time ticks!

