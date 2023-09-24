ASO ROCK WATCH: Tinubu on ‘scavengers’ of Africa’s resources. Two other talking points, and a quote to remember

President Bola Tinubu has asked the United Nations to help fight the exploitation of Africa’s resources.

1. Fighting exploiters of Africa’s resources.



On September 20, Tinubu met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York, USA, and complained that Africa was facing scavengers who engage in diverse illicit activities, like weapons smuggling, and looting the vast mineral wealth on the continent.

“We are facing the great challenge of scavengers ravaging our lands and oppressing our people on illegal mines, taking our gold and mineral wealth back to developed economies by stealth and violence,” the President lamented.

Tinubu’s exposé reawakens the discourse around Africa’s troubled history. He may have indirectly reminded the public of the challenges of colonialism and the neo-colonial world where the developed societies are systematically building structures for continuous domination. The crises in French former colonies have become a living example.

His statement could, therefore, be seen as a call for governments on the continent to unite and deal with issues limiting their progress. How Tinubu, and his co-African leaders rise to the challenge would be an interesting study for students of history.

2. No room for excuses – Tinubu assures



Tinubu, on September 14, assured that he will work hard to create wealth for all Nigerians, assuring he was not a President that will give excuses.

The President stated this while welcoming a delegation, comprising leaders from both the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the presidential villa in Abuja.

“I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians,” he assured.

The joint-party visit to Tinubu and the President’s subsequent remarks would seem a tactical move to build confidence in the administration and shore up the legitimacy of his victory at the polls.

By promising not to offer any excuses for failure, Tinubu continues to subtly hit his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration would be largely remembered for leaning on excuses for its many failures.

3. Tackling Nigeria’s challenges



On September 11, the presidency noted that there was no magic wand to the challenges the country was currently facing.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying on national television:

“Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their challenges, which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.”

Ngelale’s statement, once again, hits at the long years of leadership failure in Nigeria, and may serve as a smart strategy for the administration to demand patience from Nigerians.

While the move seems a clever excuse, it must be said that the expectations of Nigerians are that the Tinubu administration would expedite efforts and return hope to a beleaguered nation.

