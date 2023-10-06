ASO ROCK WATCH: Enduring hardship at independence. One other talking point

On Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day Anniversary, President Bola Tinubu begged Nigerians to endure the pains of the economic hardship they were facing.

We tracked one other story from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, within the week under review.

1. Enduring hardship at independence



On October 1, Tinubu, once again, reiterated the need for Nigerians to endure the present hardship for a better future.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” the President said, among others, in his Independence Day Anniversary Speech.

Tinubu’s continuous appeal affirms how bad economic challenges are taking their toll on Nigerians, and the pressure on him to show leadership in weathering the storm.

It, sadly, represents the price Nigerians are paying for the long years of abysmal handling of the economy, and endemic corruption by past leaders, his not-well-thought-out economic policies inclusive.

What, however, raises the bar of anger among citizens is the brazen refusal and, or unwillingness of the President, and his cabinet to tell the sacrifice they are making in the face of the biting hardship.

A clear manifestation of this is the absolute silence on a strategic document or roadmap to deal with the uncontrolled cost of governance.

One other talking point

2. On Tinubu not being a magician



The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on October 1, stressed that her husband, President Tinubu, was not a magician that would solve Nigeria’s challenges with a wave of the hand, and appealed to citizens to have faith in her husband’s ability to change the fortunes of the country.

Mrs Tinubu said this during her speech at an interdenominational church service organised in Abuja to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.

“My husband is not a magician. He is going to work brick-by-brick, and I believe and have hope that you will have faith in this administration. The best is yet to come,” she said, among others.

Mrs Tinubu’s statement is an acknowledgment of the burden of leadership, and how managing public expectations could quickly become the albatross of politicians after delivering campaign promises to gain power.

Indeed, it highlights an acceptance of reality and, thus, should serve as a wake-up call on the Tinubu administration to rise to the challenges staring it in the face.

