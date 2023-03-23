ASO ROCK WATCH: Holding brief for tainted 2023 elections. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, claimed that the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were not marred by violence, noting that 98 or 99 per cent of Nigerians voted peacefully, and without intimidation.

1. Holding brief for tainted 2023 polls

On March 16, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, insisted that reports of electoral violence during the February 25 elections were only in few isolated places.

“98 or 99 per cent of Nigerians voted in a free environment without fear or any sort of intimidation,” Shehu said, while speaking in a chat with Arise TV.

“The talks about violence, I have seen a few of these reports and I do not deny that. But to say that this election has been characterised by violence, nobody can justifiably say so. Yes, a few isolated cases, but all the things we saw were significant departures from the past.”

Nothing less should be expected from the stable of a spin-doctor at the Presidency. His claims are, indeed, a slap on the face of victims of electoral violence and intimidation in places like Plateau, Lagos, Delta, Katsina, Abia, Edo, among other states.

While Shehu would impress his principals with the damage control efforts, what would be difficult to erase is the global opprobrium that has attended outcome of the polls.

Though it may be too early to write off Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process, it would seem that the future does look bleak.

2. Sustaining Buhari’s anti-graft war

President Buhari, on March 16, asserted that he believed that future administrations would sustain his anti-corruption war when he leaves office.

The President, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he hosted the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal led by its Chairman, Danladi Umar, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued, as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations,” Buhari said.

Buhari’s statement restates the desirable.

What breeds concern is the very shaky foundation upon which his anti-corruption war stands.

Not a few would admit that the structures remain quite weak as the institutions set up to fight corruption have often acted as tools for victimization in the hands of government.

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would certainly have a lot to contend with, even as he seems to carry a baggage himself.

3. Buhari’s endless orders to security agencies

President Buhari, on March 16, ordered security agents to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

“This kind of attack on innocent citizens in the state is no longer acceptable and the security agencies must take serious action to end to this,” Buhari said in a statement credited to his aide, Shehu Garuba.

Buhari’s repeated orders now appear too regular to be taken seriously. The recent killing tells of his failure to find near permanent solution to the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

As the attacks continue unabated, it sure signals that history might not be kind to Buhari as far as management of Nigeria’s security challenges are concerned.

