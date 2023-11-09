Guber poll: Military warns troublemakers to stay away from Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday warned troublemakers to stay away from Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi during the weekend’s governorship election in the states.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, gave the warning while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said the military was aware of plans by some individuals to dress in military uniform to disrupt the election in the three states.

Buba said: “We are aware of your plans to dress in military gear to mislead the public. Be assured of injurious consequences should you proceed with those plans.

“We will not allow our image to be dragged to the mud. You’re warned.”

The spokesman, who warned that the military was determined to give the elections the seriousness it deserved, said the troops and platforms had been moved to locations to reinforce security already in place in the states.

He stressed that security agencies are ready to identify and differentiate between real soldiers and fake ones.

“The coordination between air and ground forces is like never seen before and yielding amazing results.

“We are expecting new platforms that would further enhance our capabilities to further root out terrorists and destroy their military,” he stated.

