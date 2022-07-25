SocialMediaTrends: How Peter Obi’s supporters reacted to Asari Dokubo’s jail comment and other stories

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Monday trended number one on Twitter following his comments against Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the video now making the rounds on social media, Dokubo criticized the former Anambra State governor, for allegedly investing the state’s funds in a family business.

“In a normal country, Peter Obi is supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business and failed,” Asari Dokubo said in the video.

Recall that Peter Obi had earlier denied this in an interview by Kadaria Ahmed, host of ‘The Candidates’.

“Personally, I have no investment; not even one Naira. Go to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) today, if you will see Peter Obi as owner of one share; it doesn’t exist,” the Presidential hopeful said.

“Next is a family company started by my own parents and as their child, I ran it at a time, and when I became Governor, I had nothing to do with it till today.

“I also invested $50 million of Anambra State money in the power sector. I invested several billions in banks, including banks where I have shares. I was investing for the future of the state; it doesn’t matter whether I have shares or not. If I had the opportunity to build the future of the state, wouldn’t I have done that?” he added.

But Obi’s supporters faced Dokubo. See how they reacted to his statement:

"In a normal country, Peter Obi supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business and failed" Asari Dokubo pic.twitter.com/uXM1HiMSih — Adeleke Opeyemi (@Equityoyo) July 22, 2022

Asari Dokubo mental health should be examined. How can he leave Buhari who has caused so much pains to Nigerians and attack innocent Peter Obi who is not in government.

Peter Obi is not the problem of Nigeria economy collapse.

Peter Obi is only a problem to the wicked Politicians — Frank (@FrankOllum) July 24, 2022

Asari Dokubo is an expired guy. Dude is criticizing Peter Obi to regain lost relevance. But we shall not make him relevant, let's ignore him and put him in the dustbin of history where he belongs. #PeterObi4President2023 — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) July 25, 2022

Be like them. Asari dokubo is on Amnesty status. He can't travel outside Nigeria, he can't work in organisations.

He is a criminal. He gets his pay from the government. He scared that obi might cancel his amnesty status if he becomes president. That's why he is anti Obi. — from isale-eko with love (@iamteezykash) July 25, 2022

Peter Obi has been accused of embezzling public funds so many times, but yet no-one has brought indisputable proof to justify their accusations; If truly Obi stole state funds Asari Dokubo should provide evidence. Obi is no saint, but the attack on him is becoming disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BmbtbNIlKl — North King 👑 (@YusfulTweets) July 25, 2022

I will pretend "Asari Dokubo is lyin but deep down we know the truth — Mayowà (@aremo115) July 25, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to manhandling of captives by terrorists

Tobi Amusan

The Nigerian flag soared high at the World Athletics Championship holding in Oregon, USA.

This was after Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan, a Nigerian track and field athlete became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold.

Amusan pipped Jamaica’s Britany Anderson, who took silver in 12.23sec, and Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who claimed bronze in 12.23.

Tobi who was seen crying while the Nigerian flag was hoisted said: “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.”

Nigerians have been thrilled with the winning with many hailing the 25-year-old World Champion.

See how Nigerians reacted:

I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) July 25, 2022

Tobi Amusan has done it again!!!

Another World Record!!!

12.05s

Nigeria’s first ever World Title!! pic.twitter.com/gjIQIWnqDi — Optimus Maximus (@femii_p) July 25, 2022

She's on fire 🔥 Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 runs 12.40 (+1.5 m/s) to break her own African 100m hurdles record and advances onto the semis. Fastest heat time ever run at a global championship!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/orcQVOxpnH — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 23, 2022

Fantabulous!! Tobi Amusan is doing well!! 👑❤️ Ooin!! I just sent her…. Prayers and love 😁 https://t.co/40PZUBag1p — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) July 25, 2022

Tobi Amusan – New World Record Holder 🥇 pic.twitter.com/OeSF18YDUi — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) July 25, 2022

We congratulate and rejoice with a proud daughter of Ogun State, whom I adopted some months back to support her career, Ms. Tobi Amusan on her world record-breaking (12.06sec) gold victory in Women's 100M Hurdles. pic.twitter.com/HC4KVN0UOA — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) July 25, 2022

Tobi Amusan 🤯 🔥

First ever Nigerian athlete in history to set a world record in any event. 12.12 seconds in the 100m Hurdles!!!

Unreal — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) July 25, 2022

so proud of Tobi Amusan!! I’ve waited all my life to see a Nigerian at this level!! thank you for being so amazing! WORLD RECORD BABY!!! 🎉🍾 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) July 25, 2022

You guys, Tobi Amusan has broken her own African record here at Hayward Field! She clocked 12.40s in her 100m hurdles heat, beating her previous record of 12.41s. #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/napldqsS9R — Chibuogwu N. (@Chibuogwu_N) July 23, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now