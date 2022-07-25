Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Peter Obi's supporters reacted to Asari Dokubo's jail comment and other stories

1 hour ago

Peter Obi should be in prison not contesting for Presidency —Asari-Dokubo

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Monday trended number one on Twitter following his comments against Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the video now making the rounds on social media, Dokubo criticized the former Anambra State governor, for allegedly investing the state’s funds in a family business.

“In a normal country, Peter Obi is supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business and failed,” Asari Dokubo said in the video.

Recall that Peter Obi had earlier denied this in an interview by Kadaria Ahmed, host of ‘The Candidates’.

“Personally, I have no investment; not even one Naira. Go to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) today, if you will see Peter Obi as owner of one share; it doesn’t exist,” the Presidential hopeful said.

“Next is a family company started by my own parents and as their child, I ran it at a time, and when I became Governor, I had nothing to do with it till today.

“I also invested $50 million of Anambra State money in the power sector. I invested several billions in banks, including banks where I have shares. I was investing for the future of the state; it doesn’t matter whether I have shares or not. If I had the opportunity to build the future of the state, wouldn’t I have done that?” he added.

But Obi’s supporters faced Dokubo. See how they reacted to his statement:

Tobi Amusan

The Nigerian flag soared high at the World Athletics Championship holding in Oregon, USA.

This was after Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan, a Nigerian track and field athlete became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold.

Amusan pipped Jamaica’s Britany Anderson, who took silver in 12.23sec, and Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who claimed bronze in 12.23.

Tobi who was seen crying while the Nigerian flag was hoisted said: “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.”

Nigerians have been thrilled with the winning with many hailing the 25-year-old World Champion.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

