Abuja fans to pay N2,000, N10,000 to watch Eagles play Guinea-Bissau

Tickets for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea Bissau have been calibrated in price ranges of N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), tickets are available at the body’s secretariat at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Old Parade Ground, NFF’s former office at Wuse Zone 7 and other designated places.

Super Eagles, on six maximum points from their previous two matches, take on Guinea Bissau in a top-of-the-table fixture that will largely determine the swing of the pool.

Picking all six points from the double-header would guarantee Eagles their passage to the AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Currently, there are no fewer than 23 players in the Super Eagles camp in Abuja. Portugal-based defender Zaidu Sanusi is still being expected.

Egyptian referee Mahmoud Elbana will be in the centre, with his compatriots Youssef Elbosaty, Sami Halhal and Ahmed El-Ghandour to function as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the match commissioner and his compatriot Kotey Alexander will be the referee assessor.

