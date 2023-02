Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Lagos

Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Toyin Adeniji.

Gbenga Ogunleye, the media aide to the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran, who confirmed the incident in the statement, said Adeniji was killed in front of his house in the Agege area of the state.

The statement read: “It is quite unfortunate that the spate of insecurity and avoidable deaths are rising in Lagos state. It’s very sad.”

