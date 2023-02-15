Gov Abdulrazaq suspends campaign over naira scarcity

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has suspended his governorship campaign activities over the naira scarcity in the country.

Abdulrasaq, who announced the suspension of the activities in a statement posted on his social media handle on Wednesday, said the move was to sympathize with the people of the state over the hardship caused by the redesign of the naira notes.

The people of the state had on Wednesday joined Nigerians across the country to protest the naira redesign and its consequences on their lives and businesses.

The governor urged the residents to remain calm, adding the situation would be remedied soon.

He wrote: “My dear people of Kwara State, I express my sincere sympathy with you on the continuous scarcity of the naira as a result of the recent CBN’s currency redesign.

“For clarity, the Supreme Court has granted an injunction that allows the old and the new notes to coexist. This injunction is still valid until the highest court rules otherwise.

“I therefore want all of you to be calm, law abiding, and peaceful. Let us not attack one another or destroy one another’s properties.

“I am appealing to you to remain calm and peaceful, and not to give in to any frustrations or engage in any form of violence.

“I testify to the inconvenience this development has brought. We are in this together, and I assure you that this will be over in the shortest possible time. I really appreciate your patience.

“In solidarity with the mood of the public, I’m putting my public rallies on hold until further notice.”

