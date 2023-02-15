Naira: Obaseki alleges Oshiomhole behind Edo protests, demands arrest

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday demanded the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly mobilising thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.

The governor made the call in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in Benin City.

Protests had rocked many parts of the country over the scarcity of the banknotes with three people reportedly killed during violent demonstrations in Benin City on Wednesday.

This came a few hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the suit filed by eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governors challenging the redesign of the naira notes and implementation of the deadline on the currency swap to February 22.

READ ALSO: Three feared dead, several injured as protests over naira scarcity rock Edo (VIDEO)

The statement read: “We have been around the city all day, speaking with some of the protesters and we have done our investigations. We discovered that it is more than meets the eye.

“At this juncture, we will like to call on security agencies to call Adams Oshiomhole for questioning. He should be arrested and made to account for his movement in the last few days especially here in Benin City.

“Oshiomhole deliberately instigated the protest of the people.

“I know people will think the protest is as a result of lack of naira notes but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved because it is ironic the political party that is responsible for this policy is the same party sending people to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) billboards.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now