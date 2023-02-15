SocialMediaTrends: ‘Another EndSARS?’ – Reaction trails violent protests over cashless policy

Nigerians have been talking on social media saying that by defying the Supreme Court’s order, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government FG have discredited the nation’s constitution.

All eyes were, on Wednesday, on the hearing of a lawsuit brought by the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The hearing however was not without drama as Edo and Bayelsa States pitched their tents with the Federal Government in a suit by the other States against the Federal Government on the implementation of the Cashless Policy of the CBN.

The apex Court however postponed the hearing till February 22.

Meanwhile, in what has been generating serious reactions, Nigerians took to social media to pass their comments on the FG and CBN decision.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Seems like FG and CBN want to frustrate people to their elastic limit and cause chaos so that the election will not hold cos I don't understand why Masses would be the ones paying for the Elites sins 💔🤦🏽‍♂️ — Fabi D Alexander 💀 (@mi_fabulouz) February 15, 2023

To me FG and CBN governor got it all wrong, and they should be happy that Nigerians cool and calm citizens, if not things would’ve been magnified within the country. However, the aims is to target politician who intend to buy votes during the forthcoming — Murry_087 (@iam_Olayiwola08) February 15, 2023

FG and CBN are tormenting ordinary Nigerians who are helpless.

Eni kure oooo — Oluwajuwon (@dematoks_) February 15, 2023

What if we come together and ignore CBN and FG ?

But No, everybody is not accepting old notes — OBONG ROVIEL 👑 (@R0VIEL) February 15, 2023

FG and CBN is practically inviting anarchy, endsars will be a child's play compared to what's coming.

It's no threat, it's reality flashing, take it or leave it!! — THE AC BOY (@gorgeousnostain) February 15, 2023

CBN and FG need to attend to this issue on ground now, they are burning Banks in Benin Edo State, Warri, Delta state, in Ibadan Oyo State, they have blocked everywhere now. No money, No fuel, now high rate of Inflation. Nigerians are suffering — Ijoba 𓃵 💵💰 (@baddest_cash) February 15, 2023

CBN and FG say old notes is not legal tender again whereas some Governor in same country are saying no the old notes is legal tender.

APC IS NOT A POLITICAL PARTY, — sammy view (@view_sammy) February 15, 2023

Protests over Naira scarcity

While awaiting the Supreme Court ruling on the Cashless Policy of the CBN, there were reported protests in many parts of the country.

Recall that Last week, a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro halted the February 10 deadline for cash swap in a ruling following an ex parte application brought by three northern states.

Panic erupted on Wednesday as banks and other corporate bodies rejected the old note since the CBN insisted on the February 10 deadline for the old naira notes.

Protests were reported in Edo, Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Warri, and some other towns.

Nigerians took to social media to call the attention of the Federal Government to the protests to avoid a repeat of the ENDSARS saga.

See how Nigerians reacted:

When we 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁ed during the Endsars & people were massacred, all they did was mock the dead. Ordinary Naira redesign they have taken to the streets in protest, bcos it affects them. Wickedness! CBN and FG Obaseki Bode George #Oshodi Arthur Eze Kaduna Eleyele Labour Warri — Osamagbe (@EniyeAmeze) February 15, 2023

The best time to reverse this naira redesign policy is now…

Now that the only price to pay is pride.

Each day will bring more violence and mayhem and the danger of needless death as criminals and insurrectionists join with legitimate protesters..

An unprovoked ENDSARS 2.0. — David Abdulrazak Atta (@the_davidatta) February 15, 2023

The country is burning. People want their money. Their fucking money. Give it to them else there might be another endsars pic.twitter.com/hjCGhKtezS — Gravity (@antigravitylity) February 15, 2023

Supreme Court has adjourned the case against CBN and FG seeking restraining order to stop the full implementation of naira redesign policy until Feb. 22. E clear sey the old naira notes can still be used as legal tender pending the judgement on Feb 22. #NairaScarcity — Okiesmann 🇳🇬 (@OAgbama) February 15, 2023

Ibadan is currently grounded. As a man of timber and caliber, I've been trekking in the last 20minutes. Vehicles not moving, bikes aren't biking, everywhere is blocked. Ese is paining me🥺😩 I hope this doesn't lead to anarchy. I pray. — Fatteh Hamid, MON (@OgbeniAyoola) February 15, 2023

Everywhere Red for Ibadan ❌❌❌❌ At that particular junction at Bodija Ibadan, I paid #100, #500 cash and did #2,200 transfer because I had no cash left.These thugs (young guys o) were with guns, they legit told me that this is what dey do at night that I should co-operate, pic.twitter.com/NB2lronvte — Luddo Explore (@LuddoExplore) February 15, 2023

All I pray is that Lagos state don't get involved no matter how tough the national scarcity looks like cbn and FG should by all means make stability to the situations of Nigerians as at today atms in Nigeria are uselessly broken and Ibadan protest is viral already 🕊 pic.twitter.com/HPBT4lMbB0 — cut the Grass around you  (@Godmade_man) February 15, 2023

A coordinated, sponsored & well planned protest in Ibadan. LOL — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) February 15, 2023

Rejection of old Naira notes Hoodlums burn down Access Bank Odu, Warri branch Protest ongoing in Edo and Delta with serious damages. Talk to PMB to stop setting the Country on fire @MBuhari — Adeniran Musefiu S (@sema4u) February 15, 2023

We thought the fantastic governor of Edo said they are okay with the policy. PDP, Buhari and Emefiele all ganging up against a man, this is wickedness in high places. You want to burn the whole Nation because of a man’s ambition? Posterity will judge Buhari and his Fulani — Sam Leke (@SamLeke15) February 15, 2023

Ongoing protest in Edo state over naira scarcity pic.twitter.com/820yjCmIdW — Drew (@wonkie007) February 15, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid



