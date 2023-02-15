Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Another EndSARS?’ – Reaction trails violent protests over cashless policy

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nigerians have been talking on social media saying that by defying the Supreme Court’s order, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government FG have discredited the nation’s constitution.

All eyes were, on Wednesday, on the hearing of a lawsuit brought by the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The hearing however was not without drama as Edo and Bayelsa States pitched their tents with the Federal Government in a suit by the other States against the Federal Government on the implementation of the Cashless Policy of the CBN.

The apex Court however postponed the hearing till February 22.

Meanwhile, in what has been generating serious reactions, Nigerians took to social media to pass their comments on the FG and CBN decision.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament persistent Naira scarcity on Valentine’s Day

Protests over Naira scarcity

While awaiting the Supreme Court ruling on the Cashless Policy of the CBN, there were reported protests in many parts of the country.

Recall that Last week, a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro halted the February 10 deadline for cash swap in a ruling following an ex parte application brought by three northern states.

Panic erupted on Wednesday as banks and other corporate bodies rejected the old note since the CBN insisted on the February 10 deadline for the old naira notes.

Protests were reported in Edo, Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Warri, and some other towns.

Nigerians took to social media to call the attention of the Federal Government to the protests to avoid a repeat of the ENDSARS saga.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − 7 =