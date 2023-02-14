SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament persistent Naira scarcity on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, a significant cultural and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world including Nigeria was celebrated in a less merry mood.

Owing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declaration that the old N200, N500, and N1000 have ceased being legal tender since February 10, 2023, many Nigerians have been thrown into confusion.

Recall that prior to the February 10 deadline, Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara States approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the CBN be restrained from going ahead with the deadline.

However, the apex Bank kept silent on the injunction, throwing Nigerians into confusion about the state of the old notes, which were widely rejected but accepted in some places.

The development generated heated reactions on social media as many were not able to fully enjoy Valentine’s Day celebration while also heaping blame on the CBN for disobeying the supreme court.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

It's crazy how we are just a few days to the elections and Nigerians are still being subjected to this money and fuel scarcity issue. The Supreme Court says one thing about the validity of old Naira notes, while the CBN governor is saying another thing. What a country. — Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) February 14, 2023

See what CBN,Governor reduced to us! Coins that we thought does not exists again! Out in full force…Ha! 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/029GUL6RPS — White Lion (Mama iya Macaroni ) (@AjoseGaniat) February 13, 2023

How can CBN Governor say that Old Naira is no longer legal tender? Wetin go happen to Valentine 2k wey I just collect with N400 charges? 😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wM7gQujjda — Rayo Kasali™ (@RayoKasali) February 14, 2023

Imagine the CBN governor travels today and returns after the general elections. — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) February 14, 2023

Baba Buhari can you hear what the failed CBN Governor said that old notes are no longer legal tender that mean the rule of court means nothing what the president said means nothing. What a shameful man that stole our money, hike our dollars @GodwinIEmefiele @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/iEOproctNs — Wale S Akerele (@akerele_s) February 14, 2023

I think there is grand design by the cabal in government in conjunction with the CBN governor to stop Asiwaju becoming the President. They are messing up the entire system to make the masses reject APC and by implication the aspiration of Asiwaju. This is a calculative strategy. — The Nigerian 🌍 🇳🇬🇳🇬💞💞 (@Sylamlabu) February 14, 2023

You're happy that dumb CBN governor stopped banks from collecting old naira. You think the old naira will affect those politicians like the masses. Step out & see how small businesses are closing down because the new naira is scarce. Even most Banks atm machines aren't working. — IFÁ FUNSHO 𓋹 (@funshographix) February 14, 2023

Emefiele has done more than enough to be suspended as CBN governor long before now. Shocks me why Buhari hasn’t done this yet. Emefiele’s actions is reminiscent of a man who is aware that his sack his imminent at the end of this administration and wouldn’t mind wrecking havoc! — Pastor Who (@Marvy_olu) February 11, 2023

1. Abu, some of us just kept quiet and were watching drama. That case at the S.Ct had many commas: First CBN was not a party in the action so how can CBN obey an order in a suit it was not party to. Second, the States sued the FGN. CBN Governor operates under the CBN Act-a law/ https://t.co/RdBjw0ZDpf — Madam President: Arinola Ifeoma Nnagi Awokoya @ 61 (@iyaboawokoya) February 14, 2023

As it stands today, CBN Governor Emefiele is the most powerful Nigerian. The President appointee is flagrantly disobeying the Supreme court and nothing is happening.

What a time to be a Nigerian. — #Asiwaju2023. (@olasekoni) February 14, 2023

How a CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele ) is letting Nigerians know he is bigger than the Supreme Court? How🤷🏿‍♂️ Buhari just dey play for Aso rock — 𝐇 𝐚 𝐲 𝐜 𝐞🇨🇦 (@Hayce81) February 14, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

