Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament persistent Naira scarcity on Valentine’s Day

Published

8 mins ago

on

Valentine’s Day, a significant cultural and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world including Nigeria was celebrated in a less merry mood.

Owing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declaration that the old N200, N500, and N1000 have ceased being legal tender since February 10, 2023, many Nigerians have been thrown into confusion.

Recall that prior to the February 10 deadline, Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara States approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the CBN be restrained from going ahead with the deadline.

However, the apex Bank kept silent on the injunction, throwing Nigerians into confusion about the state of the old notes, which were widely rejected but accepted in some places.

The development generated heated reactions on social media as many were not able to fully enjoy Valentine’s Day celebration while also heaping blame on the CBN for disobeying the supreme court.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Fani-Kayode, Chrisland School & the Abuja pastor with AK-47

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 + eighteen =