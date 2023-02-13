SocialMediaTrends: More on Fani-Kayode, Chrisland School & the Abuja pastor with AK-47

Nigerians took to social media as the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday invited former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode for interrogation over an allegation of a coup against the government.

Fani-Kayode, who is a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed the invitation in a statement.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fani-Kayode had said he learnt that Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had a secret meeting with some army generals.

Mixed reactions trailed the invitation as some Nigerians believed the invitation could be politically motivated while others mocked the APC spokesperson.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Femi fani-Kayode today trying to explain to the DSS that he was just joking with the coup tweet that landed him in trouble. pic.twitter.com/XAs47QFne0 — Peter Obi's PA (@anyiwonder) February 13, 2023

Someone today trying to explain to the DSS that he was just joking with the coup tweet that landed him in trouble. Who is that someone pls ? pic.twitter.com/JXH6FxARcZ — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) February 13, 2023

Ordinary invite by DSS was extended Femi Fani Kayode and he started reporting himself to the public. Man is just a feather weight politician with no electoral value. — Ofuji (@MistaChika) February 13, 2023

Femi Fani Kayode always boast he attended Cambridge University and he was two term Minister, knows the consequence of false alarm of such magnitude of coup plotting, the DSS should do needful and arrange him within shortest period in court of competent jurisdiction — Olufemi Aduwo (@aduwolufemi) February 13, 2023

The DSS is crazy. God punish them. Femi Fani-kayode is an agent of freedom. Let the man be. Losers — EMPEROR🌙 (@EmperorStarboy) February 13, 2023

DSS picked up Femi Fani-Kayode over a claim that poses threat to national security. It's not easy supporting & defending a candidate with questionable character & descendants. Man thinks Buhari's immunity will cover him for making reckless allegations. Lesson to Qudus & others — Chidume (@NwabuwaChidume) February 13, 2023

Femi Fani Kayode is currently cooling in DSS custody😂😂😂 — Success (@Successazaomo99) February 13, 2023

Protest in Chrisland

Chrisland School in Opebi-Ikeja has been the talking point on social media following the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

Fuelling the discussion online, the father of the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Whitney, alleged that his daughter died of electrocution.

In response, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident said, “The matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident occurred.

The family of the deceased and other well-wishers took to the school environment to show their grievances while asking for justice.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Parents who are keeping their kids at Chrisland without so much as a protest are likely thinking "well, at least my own kid is fine." This idea that our own is different and an inability to think collectively is always our problem. — S. (@saratu) February 13, 2023

Let’s also talk about how the other parents of kids in these schools allow their kids keep going back. stand in solidarity. Request refund of fees paid and send their wards to another school. Chrisland isn’t the only good school in lagos. Edakun! https://t.co/FDOFKQ005E — Dr Kelechi Okoro #AskDrKel (@healthertainer) February 13, 2023

On Chrisland School sad event, shall we be temperate & wait for autopsy report? Shall we all also reflect on how careless we have become as a people? Ambulances without paramedics on hands, School Inter-house sports with no first aid on site. Our attitude has become too blasé — Madam President: Arinola Ifeoma Nnagi Awokoya @ 61 (@iyaboawokoya) February 13, 2023

What kind of school is this chrisland? Like what the fuok is going on in that school? #JusticeForWithneyAdeniran #Chrisland — Farmercist |🌴 (@farmercist_eth) February 13, 2023

So we can now safely conclude that Chrisland is not a safe school to send your child to. — Maazị FA (@maaziakuchie) February 13, 2023

You condemn and sympathize the death of a girl at ChrisLand Sch but support the candidate and party that killed over 100000 Nigerians within 5yrs because of tribe, religion,party or personal interest.

You're nothing but as heartless as the word "DEATH" — TOM STEVE (@stevetom788) February 13, 2023

The unfolding events at Chrisland school and the inaction of most parents is a microcosm of Nigeria’s situation. People will not speak against injustice as long as they are not affected. — F (@3eyedpixel) February 13, 2023

Abuja Pastor

In another trending event, the Police notified Nigerians that the Abuja Pastor carrying an AK-47 rifle in the trending video while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 12 would be investigated.

Recall that Pastor Uche Aigbe mounted his church pulpit with an AK-47 rifle and threatened to deal with people during Sunday Service on February 12, 2023.

The viral video got the attention of the Police who promised to look into the matter.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians alleged that the video would have escalated if AK-47 was carried by a preacher of Islam.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This terrorist need to b arrested with the greatest sense of urgency. Just listen to what he is advocating? What kind of lawlessness, disregard for the law and assault on our security is this? In the heart of Abuja? This guy need to be arrested immediately. pic.twitter.com/LuwDkVRTeW — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 13, 2023

This is a Nigerian pastor with an AK-47 in the church. Imagine if it were someone like Gumi/Pantami, Nigeria would’ve been fuming by now. There’d be protests and chants of plans to Islamize Nigeria. However, this particular one isn’t even trending not to talk of being condemned. pic.twitter.com/JpJSVPI3tU — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) February 12, 2023

Just imagine the outrage if this was a Muslim scholar delivering a khutbah like this, say Prof Pantami or Dr Ahmad Gumi, TwitterNG would've been raining insults on Islam and Arewa for days, but this is a pastor delivering a sermon, well equipped with AK-47 and you don't hear pim. pic.twitter.com/bpdIJSDu0L — F A A R E E S 💫 🇵🇸 (@MFaarees_) February 13, 2023

Pastor Uche Aigbe delivering a lecture in a church with AK47.

The question is how did he get Ak47 rifle? This is a sabotage to national security.

Imagine if it’s Sheikh Gumi or any of Muslim scholars 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jThoEp7AJd — Comr. Abiyos Roni©️ (@AbbaM_Abiyos) February 13, 2023

This is not a Boko Haram nor a bandit terrorist, this is a Pastor terrorist with an AK47 delivering a Friday sermon in Nigeria & yet nothing happened!! if this was Pantami or Ahmed Gumi delivering a Friday sermon nobody will rest Every Cat and Dog from the Jungle will att*ck. pic.twitter.com/swhxBPTDng — 👑 TURAKI𓃵 (@Atmturaki) February 13, 2023

Asari Dokubo was carrying AK 47 around, Nigerian police did not detain him, Sheikh Gumi was hanging around with Bandits, Police did not detain him, Ekpa was online holding pistol, our Interpol looked away. But they've detained the pastor because he used gun as illustration. — Ada Idemmili OGBANJE 👨‍👩‍👦 Labour party (@adaigbo_2022) February 13, 2023

This is not a Boko Haram nor a bandit terrorist, this is a Pastor terrorist with an AK47 delivering a Friday sermon in Nigeria & yet nothing happened!! if this was Pantami or Ahmed Gumi delivering a Friday sermon nobody will rest Every Cat and Dog from the Jungle will att*ck. pic.twitter.com/MQyGpHUYyB — Anonymous (@aliyu72105285) February 13, 2023

