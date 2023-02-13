Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on Fani-Kayode, Chrisland School & the Abuja pastor with AK-47

2 mins ago

Nigerians took to social media as the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday invited former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode for interrogation over an allegation of a coup against the government.

Fani-Kayode, who is a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed the invitation in a statement.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fani-Kayode had said he learnt that Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had a secret meeting with some army generals.

Mixed reactions trailed the invitation as some Nigerians believed the invitation could be politically motivated while others mocked the APC spokesperson.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Protest in Chrisland

Chrisland School in Opebi-Ikeja has been the talking point on social media following the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

Fuelling the discussion online, the father of the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Whitney, alleged that his daughter died of electrocution.

In response, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident said, “The matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident occurred.

The family of the deceased and other well-wishers took to the school environment to show their grievances while asking for justice.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Abuja Pastor

In another trending event, the Police notified Nigerians that the Abuja Pastor carrying an AK-47 rifle in the trending video while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 12 would be investigated.

Recall that Pastor Uche Aigbe mounted his church pulpit with an AK-47 rifle and threatened to deal with people during Sunday Service on February 12, 2023.

The viral video got the attention of the Police who promised to look into the matter.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians alleged that the video would have escalated if AK-47 was carried by a preacher of Islam.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

