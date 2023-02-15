Three feared dead, several injured as protests over naira scarcity rock Edo (VIDEO)

At least three people were feared dead and several others injured in protests over the scarcity of the new naira notes in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the angry protesters blocked major roads including the popular Ring Road, Akpakpava Road, Ramat Park and the adjoining streets, causing heavy traffic gridlock in the town.

The protesters, who chanted war songs, made bonfires on the roads and attacked commercial banks after failed attempts to gain access to the facilities.

READ ALSO: Afenifere alleges fuel, Naira scarcity ploy to foist interim govt on Nigerians

However, an attempt by the group to attack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in the state capital was foiled by a combined team of soldiers, policemen and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The death of two people in the area forced the angry protesters to attack all the banks along the Akpkakpkava Road and destroyed their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) points and ransacked buildings.

The affected banks include Sterling Bank, UBA Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now