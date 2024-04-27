Four persons dead, 70 vehicles burnt in Rivers explosion

At least four persons died and 70 vehicles were burnt in an explosion in Rivers State on Friday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

She said the explosion occurred when an articulated truck collided with a fuel tanker at Eleme junction of East-West Road.

The spokesperson added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue in the state.

