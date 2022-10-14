‘PDP can’t be run by whims of an individual’, Omokri aims veiled jibe at Wike

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has again commented on the internal wrangling rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the opposition can not be “run by the whims of individual.”

Omokri’s contention was apparently directed at the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who, alongside some other party members from the south, had been calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.

Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party, Governor Wike and members loyal to him had demanded the national chairman step down in the interest of fairness and justice.

All efforts towards reconciliation had failed as Wike himself, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and others had withdrawn from the party’s presidential campaign activities.

Omokri, in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, said the resignation of the national chairman must be constitutionally done.

Read also:Omokri berates Peter Obi, brands supporters ‘sentimental’

The PDP chieftain maintained that the opposition party had internal mechanism through which disputes could be settled.

He stated that the position of the national chairman was not given, adding that aggrieved members were bound by the constitution.

He said: “We need to follow the rules. We can’t excuse the provisions of the party constitution. You can’t just give the Chairman of the party to someone. It has to be done through the process outlined by the constitution. Doing otherwise means we want to wreck our party and it’s not going to be wrecked.

“The presidential candidate has made efforts to bring all members of the party together. This is nothing to worry about. And the constitution of our party has inbuilt mechanism for justice and equity. The process of moving and soonest, everything would be addressed completely.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now