Omokri berates Peter Obi, brands supporters ‘sentimental’

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has again denigrated the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Omokri, in a series of tweets on Sunday, also slammed Obi’s supporters, adding that they were sentimental in their choice of the former Anambra State Governor.

The PDP chieftain placed Peter Obi below his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in terms of track record and competence.

He argued that the LP candidate was the least qualified candidates among many jostling to lead Nigeria next year, and accused him of corruption.

He also slammed Nigerians from Anambra state who are resident in Lagos but campaign against the candidacy of the former Lagos State Governor.

Omokri said: “Obi is the least qualified candidate with a second class philosophy degree. In terms of record, Tinubu surpassed him in Lagos. In terms of corruption, he is the only candidate indicted in #PandoraPapers. Other than sentiments, what are your reasons for voting Obi?

“The only reason I am against Tinubu is because as a drug lord, he can be blackmailed by foreign intelligence services. Otherwise, he performed as Lagos Governor. If you maintain that Obi did better than Tinubu, prove it by packing your kaya and relocate to Anambra!

“The reason you are able to do successful Obidient rallies in Lagos is not because Atiku and Tinubu are unpopular in Lagos. It is simply because the Yoruba are very accommodating. There are places where unknown gunmen won’t allow others do Atiku and Tinubu rallies!

“You rage against Tinubu. You insult his ethnicity. You accuse him of using MC Oluomo. You say Obi is far better than Tinubu. You say Obi will turn Nigeria into paradise. Yet, you remain in Lagos and refuse to leave Lagos for the paradise that Obi created in Anambra!”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

