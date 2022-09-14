Why Peter Obi cannot win 2023 presidential election – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday explained why the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri, who featured in a Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today, said Obi and his supporters comply religiously with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s sit-at-home directive in the South-East.

He said the former Anambra State governor’s supporters are only good at cyberbullying, adding that he cannot win next year’s election.

Omokri had a few months ago accused Obi supporters of threatening to kill his one-year- old daughter, Ebele, over his contrary opinion on their principal’s presidential ambition.

He said: “IPOB had a sit at home yesterday (Tuesday) and Obidients who hold meetings every day decided to obey the order. Peter Obi complies with this order too. This shows that they are observing IPOB more than our constitution.

“Right now, we have three major candidates and Atiku Abubakar is the only national and prepared candidate. If you talk about someone like Peter Obi, he is only a regional candidate.

“Obi is a political paperweight and that is why they have resorted to organised cyberbullying but when elections start, they will know it is beyond social media.”

