2023: Akeredolu, Adebayo head APC’s committees for Tinubu in South-West

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and former Ekiti State Governor, Adeniyi Adebayo, have been appointed as Chairmen of committees inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West for the 2023 general elections.

The APC’s National Vice-Chairman in the zone, Isaac Kekemeke, announced the composition of the committees after the party’s zonal meeting on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Kekemeke said the composition of the committees was to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, particularly in the South-West zone, during the elections.

Akeredolu will serve as Chairman of the Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement while Adebayo is the co-Chairman, Advisory Committee with Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Other members of the Akeredolu-led committee are – the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the National Ex-Officio member (South-West), Mrs. Olubunmi Oriniowo.

Also listed are the Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs. Yetunde Adesanya, and all the six South-West state Chairmen of the party.

For Adebayo’s committee, the members are Chief Tajudeen Olusi, Chief Bamidele Oluwajana, Chief Henry Ajomale and the party’s Zonal Secretary, Mr. Vincent Bewaji.

Kekemeke said the two committees were constituted to ensure that what happened to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Chief MKO Abiola did not repeat itself.

He said: “This is a lifetime chance to produce the President of Nigeria and we can’t afford to play with it as a party.

“As people in charge of managing the party in the zone, it has become a passion for us to deliver impressively to the APC.

“If the best, most experienced man with antecedents is from your zone, why won’t you be proud of him and won’t you tell your people to love themselves?”

